Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,138 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 253.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $86.79 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

