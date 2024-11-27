Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 2,171 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Matson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $157.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $497,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,929.87. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,645 shares of company stock worth $3,677,960. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.