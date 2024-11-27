Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 6,552 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 349.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.