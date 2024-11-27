Hardy Reed LLC Sells 387 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

