Hardy Reed LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

