Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.