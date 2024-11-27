Hardy Reed LLC Has $26.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

