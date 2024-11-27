Hardy Reed LLC Has $238,000 Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 19,276 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $244,226.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,385.56. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

