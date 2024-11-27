Hardy Reed LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $339.00 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $357.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.