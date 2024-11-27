Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PACCAR by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,353.47. This represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.