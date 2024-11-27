Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.7% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,860.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,078 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $150.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

