Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.66.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 32.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. This trade represents a 62.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,611 shares of company stock worth $1,563,548 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

