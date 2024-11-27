Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 61.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Roche by 10.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

