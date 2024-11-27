Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 68.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 270.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.4 %

STRL stock opened at $199.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $203.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.