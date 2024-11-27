Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 8,093 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 71,132 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

