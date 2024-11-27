Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 993 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $785,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.