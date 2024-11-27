Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Halfords Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

