Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Halfords Group Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Halfords Group Company Profile
