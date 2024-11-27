Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.65-939.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.77 million. Guess? also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Guess? Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $893.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

