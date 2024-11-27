Guess?, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

GES stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 2,296,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Guess? has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

