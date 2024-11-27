Gtcr LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000,000 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,520,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for 5.1% of Gtcr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 501.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,996,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $276,923.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,298.21. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,517 shares of company stock worth $3,524,339. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.