Great Point Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047,766 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Dynavax Technologies worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

