Great Point Partners LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Great Point Partners LLC decreased its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,961 shares during the quarter. OptiNose makes up about 2.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OptiNose worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OptiNose by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 173.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

