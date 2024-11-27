Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.38. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

