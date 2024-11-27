Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by Caz Investments LP

Caz Investments LP raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,116 shares during the period. Grab comprises about 8.2% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grab by 29.7% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,243,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,309 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Grab by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after buying an additional 2,461,934 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

