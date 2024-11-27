Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.26 and last traded at $119.22, with a volume of 4402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSLC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.