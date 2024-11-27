Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.14% of Golar LNG worth $82,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 5.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 24,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 102.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Golar LNG Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 282.23 and a beta of 0.58. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.34%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

