Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 46313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

