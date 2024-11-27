Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:GDV)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance
TSE GDV remained flat at 12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,787. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 52 week low of 8.52 and a 52 week high of 12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Dividend Growth Split
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.