Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.49. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 14,852 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Global Blue Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GB

Global Blue Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after buying an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.