Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 9,497 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $41,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

