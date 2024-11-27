Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.65 and a 1 year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

