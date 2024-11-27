Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $242.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

