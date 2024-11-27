Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $96,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,663,000 after buying an additional 5,592,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after buying an additional 1,181,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9,387.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 821,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 812,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 499,193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

