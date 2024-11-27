Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,991 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Fortinet worth $59,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,075,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,901.87. This trade represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

