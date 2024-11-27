Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $192.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.04. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

