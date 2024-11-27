Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 300 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $116,200. The trade was a 12.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

