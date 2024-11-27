FY2024 Earnings Forecast for EW Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

