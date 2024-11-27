FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SDVD opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Company Profile
