FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac (NYSEARCA:SDVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDVD opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

Get FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac alerts:

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Ac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.