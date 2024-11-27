Frontline’s (FRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
