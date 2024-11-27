Frontline’s (FRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Get Frontline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FRO

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Frontline had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $409.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 75.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 17,866.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.