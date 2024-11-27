Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

