Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,848 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 282,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

