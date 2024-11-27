Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,707 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,845,000 after buying an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

