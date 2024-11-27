Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,228 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $605.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

