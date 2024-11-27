Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 120,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,067,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.