Freedom Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

