Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,914 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,156,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,118,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after buying an additional 507,868 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

