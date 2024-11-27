Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forward Air Stock Performance
FWRD stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
