FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 832,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,458. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,736,825. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $705,316.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,100,612.29. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock worth $48,434,122 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

