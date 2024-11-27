Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,303,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,103 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,634,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $1,264,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,258.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

