Fmr LLC Buys 869,066 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,828,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $350.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.06. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $252.96 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

